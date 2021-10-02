Candidate for Youngstown Mayor: Tayana Smith

Name: Tayana Smith

Age: 50

Office Desired: Youngstown Mayor

Occupation: Independent Business Consultant

Education: YSU, IWU, DeVry

Qualifications:

I have fortified my business acumen with hands-on experience in diverse fields while managing projects, millions of dollars, and multiple RFP’s simultaneously as well as managing compliance for the county government. I am equipped to manage the city.

What are your priorities for your community?

Public Safety is paramount to the success of any city. It is of the utmost importance that we increase the presence of police officers and their positive impact within our community.

Create strong and synergistic public/private partnerships to bring economic development to the city while building the economy from within by tapping into the existing residents to create a cohesive union towards upward mobility. This allows each resident to be a part of the change.

Commit to overcoming food deserts by working with local growers to provide co-op shops where the owners shop and work in the stores. By allowing the community to own and operate their co-ops, it promotes community success and engagement.

All of this moves Youngstown towards a better opportunity index rating.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Respect is of the utmost importance. We will not always agree or chose the same path in life, but we can certainly respect others that may not be on our path. Rather than collide, I will support policies that create a cohesive union while promoting diversity and inclusion. If we value all lives, it should resonate both personally and professionally. Education is key to understanding and it will be my policy to ensure that everyone is well versed in unconscious biases that we all possess and how to overcome them. I also commit to evaluating all recruitment and hiring tactics used to ensure diversity and inclusion are incorporated from the beginning along with onboarding new hires with educational tools for positive results.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.