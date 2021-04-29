Candidate for Youngstown mayor says ‘this is not the best we can do’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is less than a week until the May primary and the race to pick a Democratic candidate for Youngstown’s mayor has a crowded field.

On Thursday, candidate Ryan Kelly presented his plan for the millions of dollars the city will get in federal money.

He said city leaders need to put together at least a “wish list” of projects and ideas of where the money should be spent.

“So before we start to use our $88 million, we have to make sure that we have a budget and system that’s in place that’s ready to really use and facilitate that $88 million and not just drain it,” he said.

Incumbent Tito Brown said his administration has been working to come up with what he calls a “comprehensive plan” for the stimulus money. But he added that until Washington puts out guidelines for how those funds can be used, it’s difficult to commit to any particular ideas.

“We’re gonna get bullet point ideas without a true plan and that starts with not having a vision. If you don’t know where you’re going, you have no idea how you’re gonna get there and that trickles down. It starts at the tip and it trickles down to your employees,” Kelly said.

Kelly believes now is the time to move the city forward.

“It’s clear this is not the best we can do in the city of Youngstown and that’s the main reason why I’m running. I want to change the way we’re doing business. I want to change our operating system in the city,” Kelly said.

The primary election in Ohio is next Tuesday.