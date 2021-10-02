Candidate for Youngstown Mayor: Richard Vincent Hill

Name: Richard Vincent Hill

Age: 45

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Youngstown Mayor

Occupation: President at Prism Insurance LLC and Divison Supervisor at the City of Youngstown’s Clerk of Courts

Education: Masters in Public Administration (M.P. A) 2004

Qualifications:

My education and professional background makes me uniquely qualified for the office of Mayor. Along with having a Masters in Public Administration and 21 years experience in the pubic sector, I am the President and founder of Prism Insurance LLC.

What are your priorities for your community?

My priorities for the community consists of creating a civic infrastructure so citizens can live better quality of life and position Youngstown for economic success. This civic infrastructure is based on three principles: crime prevention, improving public services and fiscal responsibility. Crime prevention starts with having a fully staffed police department and paying officers competitive wages to attract and maintain talent. Also, a long term crime initiative backed by data and research will be implemented to identify environmental factors that influence the seriousness and longevity of crime problems to ultimately prevent future occurrences. Public services will embrace new technologies that will provide more efficient services that focus on the citizens needs.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Along with having a diverse and inclusive staff, I will create within the Economic Development and Community Planning Department an Economic Inclusion and Diversity contracting initiative to increase the diversity of firms awarded city contracts. Also, a Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee will be formed to promote appreciation, acceptance, and respect for Youngstown’s diverse cultural community.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.