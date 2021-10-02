Candidate for Youngstown Mayor: Lynette Wesley

Name: Lynette Wesley

Age: 55

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Youngstown Mayor

Occupation: Lpn and license insurance agent

Education: East High School ,Ged,Lpn degree

Qualifications:

My qualifications,honesty,loyalty,leadership,accountability,being active in the community,not just behind the desk,a willingness to serve,work towards understanding important issues,and the capability to interact with people from diverse backgrounds

What are your priorities for your community?

My priorities for the community is to stop the violence, Im a single mother,life long resident of youngstown,just recently loss a son Brandon Wesley to gun violence July 18 ,2020 at homestead park.I have been active in the community ,doing events to stop the violence and reaching out to the youths,I will be starting a scholarship program in memory of Brandon Wesley,in the culinary arts program at choffin career center,it will be a legacy for Brandon and a gift for another student to further there education. I will continue to do things in the community and be a voice for change.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

My main focus is keeping the community safe.police reform and ambulance availability.I will educate my self on all other policies .and I will address what the community needs to promote diversity and inclusion in the community.

