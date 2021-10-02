Candidate for Youngstown Mayor: Jamael Tito Brown

Name: Jamael Tito Brown

Age: 49

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Youngstown Mayor

Occupation: Mayor, City of Youngstown

Education: Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from YSU

Qualifications:

My professional, educational and political experience has enabled me to be one of a select few elected officials who has served as school board member, city councilman, president of council and Mayor. This qualifies me to lead Youngstown Forward.

What are your priorities for your community?

As part of our Community Impact & Safety Plan, and commitment to ensuring citizen-officer safety, the City of Youngstown will invest in body cameras to be worn by all YPD officers. Another area of focus of our Community Impact & Safety Plan, will be installing cameras throughout the main corridors of the city and in neighborhoods. We will continue to work closely with Ohio Highway Patrol and the FBI to ensure that our streets are safe. We will continue to invest in Workforce Development and have available land that is site ready for companies looking to invest in Youngstown. I will continue leading our community out of this global pandemic. I want our community to not only survive, but thrive as we recover from the COVID-19 virus. Our Comprehensive Plan will involve input from all.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I will continue to ensure that at all levels, especially my senior level, as well as all those who work in and out of City Hall will be reflective of the diversity of the community that I serve as Mayor. As Mayor, I have made a conscious effort to hire minorities under my

leadership. We have hired the first African-American Fire Chief, the first female African-American Park and Recreation Director (who is only one of 18 in the nation). The first female African American Chief of Staff in the City of Youngstown and promoted a

Latino American male to crew leader in the wastewater department. I will continue working with the governor’s minority health taskforce, to ensure the minority community has access to quality healthcare.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.