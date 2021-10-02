Candidate for Youngstown Mayor: Amber White

Name: Amber White

Age: 32

Party Affiliation: Independent Write-in

Office Desired: Youngstown Mayor

Occupation: Small business owner, real estate and surgical technologist

Education: Pittsburgh technical Institute

Qualifications:

Leadership skills with knowledgable communication importance. In depth study of city financial records with an understanding of Youngstowns budget and resources. Lifetime experience living, working, owning business’ and property in youngstown.

What are your priorities for your community?

Having a LEADER as mayor that looks out for the best intentions of Youngstown only without Political agenda determining what is best for our community. Regular updates to where our tax dollars are being spent and let our people be heard at council meetings. Our children, police dept, infrastructure, etc (core issues) needs to be made a priority. Making sure we spend appropriately instead of excessively. Keeping all director heads communicating to ensure accountability. Put our city on a new path, with a fresh start, that breaks the cycle of distruction. Utilize every resource in my power to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Examining every avenue regardless of political agenda to stop the city from shrinking. See my plan at voteamberwhite.com

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

my administration will strive to maintain the standards of affirmative action. I wish to establish a diversity and inclusiveness review board which will include delegates from the African-American, Asian, Middle Eastern, Hispanic and LGTBQ communities etc.. We will meet quarterly and other specified times as needed. . I believe our city can grow together and be better able to facilitate growth, prosperity and peace. We

will offer a program of drug and alcohol counseling for these communities; as well as GED or job placement training. Also legal counsel for those who have been discriminated against grounds of race,religion,gender,etc. will work diligently through this board and all grassroots initiatives in our community to ensure fair treatment for all.

