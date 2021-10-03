Candidate for Western Reserve School Board: Pamela Darney

Name: Pamela Darney

Age: 48

Office Desired: Western Reserve School Board

Occupation: Former Educator

Education: BS Secondary Education, Master’s Library Science

Experience:

I earned a BS in Secondary Ed. from YSU in 1996. In 2001, I earned a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Kent State University. I held teaching positions at Lordstown HS and Maplewood Local Schools. I live with my husband and 2 kids.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Public Education plays a vital role in developing responsible and informed future adults. Communication between the school and its surrounding community is key for success. I hope to maintain productive means of communication between the two entities by listening to all concerns then bringing these issues to school administrators.

Ensuring fairness in all aspects of schooling at Western Reserve is also a high priority for me. This includes fairness to all students as well as all staff members.

Taxpayers work hard for their money so emphasis on spending wisely at WR is very important. Money should never be wasted or spent frivolously. Seeking out and securing grant monies must be encouraged as well. When possible, avoiding the need for additional tax levies should have precedence.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Policies that support professional development opportunities that specifically address diversity and inclusion is certainly helpful and necessary. Promoting consistent, clear, accurate and informed methods of communication among educators, staff and all students is vital. Everyone’s voice should be considered. In the classroom, teachers should be encouraged to use different teaching strategies like project-based learning, differentiated instruction, and blended learning. Policies that evaluate curriculum materials yearly can keep the learning process relavent, up to date and fresh.

