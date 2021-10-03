Candidate for Western Reserve School Board: Jasmine Henning

Name: Jasmine Henning

Age: 43

Office Desired: Western Reserve School Board

Occupation: Zone Manager for PCB Facility

Education: High School Diploma, Various Certifications

Experience:

Lifelong Resident and Western Reserve Alumni

Conflict Resolution and Effective Listening Certifications

Decision Making Capabilities Including Open Communication Skills

Consistent, Reliable, and Transparent

What are your priorities for the school district?

Creating a reliable and consistent relationship between the school board, administrators, and community is imperative to the success of a school district. Parents and Tax Payers should feel confident in the decision making process of our governing system. Our teachers are the most important factor in our quality of learning and we should be open to evaluating the educational content as well as learning environment for our students. Continuous improvement plans should be implemented to guarantee all students are supported and engaged in their learning process. I will monitor the fiscal stability and operations to ensure our levies are maintained. Collaborating with staff, students, and community members is important to obtain additional needs, visions, and goals for our district.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Creating an open dialogue for diversity and inclusion is necessary to prepare students for the future. Sharing ideas, opinions, and values can ensure all aspects are evaluated to create a strong learning environment. Connecting with eachother and getting to know our students will encourage growth within the classroom.

