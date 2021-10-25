Candidate for West Township Trustee: Brian McKarns

Name: Brian McKarns

City of Residence: Minerva

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: West Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I have been a resident of West Township for 36 years. When elected, I will work with the other trustees to maintain roads, monitor the budget to optimize spending, and be fully present for all meetings and duties.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) maintaining roads, bridges and cemeteries

2) monitor the budget

3) listening to township residents

Biography

Office sought: West Township Trustee

Work history: I have worked as an Industrial and Farm Equipment mechanic for many years. For 30 years, I’ve run my own farm equipment repair service. The past 15 years were spent as a maintenance technician for Frito-Lay in Canton, OH.

Education: Graduated from Southern Local High School. Attended college. Have had numerous mechanical/technical training classes over the years.

Current community activities: active member, Bethel United Church of Christ, Beloit, Ohio. Run the scoreboard at United Local Schools for football, basketball, and volleyball.

My wife, Anne and I have two adult children, which we raised in this community.

Qualifications: As a township resident for the past 36 years, I am familiar with the road conditions and needs of the community. Having worked all my adult life as a maintenance mechanic, I am familiar with the equipment used by the township and can help to insure it is kept in good working order.

In order to become familiar with the workings of the township, I have attended most of the meetings over the past two years. I have also helped with trash days. I am proud to be a member of this community and would like to use my knowledge and experience to keep the township roads and cemeteries in good condition.

As a retiree, I am able to commit as much time as needed to be your township trustee.