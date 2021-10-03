Candidate for West Branch School Board: David M. Yaggi

Name: David M. Yaggi

Age: 65

Office Desired: West Branch School Board

Occupation: West Branch School Board

Education: Graduated From West Branch 1974

Experience:

1974 West Branch Hs Graduate. 1991 Mahoning County Vocational School Adult Education high pressure boiler licence. Head of maintance, buildings and grounds at Sebring Local schools 1989-2020.

What are your priorities for the school district?

1. Run school district efficiently.

2. No new taxes.

3. Work to gain new students in the district.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I would like to improve academics and introduce new classes that set our district apart from other. I also think we need to concentrate on offering opportunities to kids who want to work in trade professions that align with businesses in our ares.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.