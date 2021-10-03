Candidate for West Branch School Board: Courtney Stryffeler

Name: Courtney Stryffeler

Age: 37

Office Desired: West Branch School Board

Occupation: Clinical Director of Quality & RN Care Management

Education: Doctorate Nursing Practice-Healthcare Leadership

Experience:

I have served on the West Branch Board of Education for four years. Throughout this time, I have continually sought opportunities for professional development in an effort to deepen my understanding of the rules, policies and revised code.

What are your priorities for the school district?

As a West Branch graduate, it is my desire to serve my community as we partner together to meet the unique needs of every student. My “why” remains focused on advocacy and keeping our students our first priority. After serving in this role for the last four years, I feel equipped to support our superintendent, treasurer, and staff in providing an environment that supports academic excellence. Additionally, we have made great strides towards financial stability. I feel confident that we have the right team in place to continue to strengthen the district and sustain it for future generations of Warriors to come!

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I believe all students and staff should feel included and respected for their unique diversity . Our staff are professionals that seek opportunity to learn more about how to bring inclusion into their classrooms and in all aspects of learning. I support inclusion and diversity efforts as they should align with respect for every student and member of the team. Kindness and compassion should continue to be our driving force for every effort.

