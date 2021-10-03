Candidate for West Branch School Board: Bryan Hobbins

Name: Bryan Hobbins

Age: 46

Office Desired: West Branch School Board

Occupation: District Manager

Education: Bachelors of Science in Business Adminisration

Experience:

I’m currently filling the Board of Education seat vacated by John Wallace last September. I have aided in the hiring of our new superintendent and treasurer. I successfully manage multiple restraunts within my district.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My priorities for West Branch School Board is to continue to build on Community and Staff relationships. Those relationships are the most important. I want to work with the Administration and the community to improve student achievement. I will also Help ensure fiscal responsibility.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I will support and promote any polocy that is in the best interest of the students and staff.

