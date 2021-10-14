Candidate for Wellsville Village Council: Maia Amato

Name: Maia Amato
City of Residence: Wellsville
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Desired: Wellsville Village Council
Why should you be elected?
I feel that I should be elected because I want nothing but the best for my hometown. I was born and raised in Wellsville and would love to help the village thrive in every way possible.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
If elected, my top three priorities are (1) To bring more jobs and opportunities for our residents into the town, (2) To build up and bring more support to our local businesses, and (3) Create more activities for the youth of our village to participate in, with intentions to keep them out of trouble.
Biography
My name is Maia Amato and I was born and raised in Wellsville, Ohio. I am 20 years old and have been attending Kent State University for six years. I am in the last year of my bachelors degree in business administration and will be starting classes for my masters degree in business administration in the Spring of 2022. I plan to bring a young person’s perspective to the Wellsville Village Council as a fresh mindset and want to help shape Wellsville into the best town that it can be.
