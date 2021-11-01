Candidate for Warren Township Trustee: Kay Anderson

Name: Kay Anderson

City of Residence: Leavittsburg

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Warren Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

During the pandemic I was a member of the Board of Trustees that kept our employees working in a safe environment, following CDC protocols. During the past year and half, we broadcast our meetings digitally to keep residents well informed.

I, along with the current board, have worked well with local, county, and state officials to secure grant monies for improvements to our community. Currently, I am working to secure monies for sanitary sewers in the Meadowbrook area. I am proud of our community and grateful for this opportunity.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. To continue working with other officials, including the LaBrae school administration to best serve our children and keep them safe.

2. To fight blight in our community by securing grant monies for demolitions on vacant properties.

3. To listen to our residents and find solutions to their concerns when possible while keeping the Township fiscally resilent and maintaining our high-quality services and protections.

Biography

Kay Anderson is a lifetime resident of Warren Township and has served as a Township Trustee since 1998. During that time she has worked to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant monies for Township departments and worked closely with Trumbull County officials for improvement projects. Additionally, she has attended educational workshops to learn how to best serve the residents. She is an active member of the Leavittburg Heritage Museum and Braceville Christian Church. She and her husband Bill have been married for 55 years and have two children and three grandchildren.