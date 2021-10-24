Candidate for Warren City Council at Large: River Travis

Name: River Travis

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: None/independent

Office Desired: City Council at Large

Why should you be elected?

I should be elected because I am willing to do the work to complete the tasks the people want accomplished in a timely manner.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I intend to: bring back more activities and programs for the youth, increase money coming into the city to be put into improving the city, and cleaning up the desolate properties around town.

Biography

River Travis is 27 years old and is running for Warren city Council at Large as a write in candidate. He graduated high school from Warren G Harding in 2012 then attended Kent State University for physics and chemistry until he suffered a gun shot wound to the chest. After recovering River worked various trades learning to perform many jobs including Djing, repairing tennis courts, detailing cars, cleaning swimming pools, until moving to Columbus and starting a business. River sold CBD marijuana with his partners to stores and citizens of Columbus. When the pandemic began the business was then re-established to help import medical supplies during the pandemic for hospitals, bus services, and construction companies. Medical supplies were donated to donation facilities and government officials. River is running for office intent on bringing unity to the city and to work on decreasing the violence taking place here.