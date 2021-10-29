Candidate for Warren City Council-at-Large: Ken Macpherson

Name: Ken Macpherson

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Warren City Council-at-Large

Why should you be elected?

Hard Working – Experienced – Educated – Dedicated

Ken MacPherson ​ will work hard for you! The citizens of Warren’s 5th Ward deserve a councilman with a proven career track record.

Contact Ken let him know your concerns: 330 219-3564

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Expect more and delivery.

Demand Better from everyone.

Hold people accountable.

Biography:

Extensive Curriculum Vitae

EXPERIENCE & KNOWLEDGE​:

1. Member of Warren’s Community Development Board (2 years)

2. Oregon State ACA HealthCare Website

3. Consultant to City of Austin, TX – Citizen Portal

4. Consultant to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Safety Portal

5. Consultant to US Depart of Transportation (DoT) Citizens portal

6. Created the City of Cleveland Community Portal

7. Consultant for Suez Canal Water & Sewage System engineering

8. Fixed problems at GM, McDonalds and numerous institutions

9. Worked, Traveled and visited 100s of cities around the World

10. Certificate Ohio SERB on Public Sector Fact Finding

11. Dedicate volunteer in the community

12. Member of UN International Standards Committee (OASIS)

13. Rotary International – Paul Harris Fellow

14. Boy Scouts of America – Eagle Scout

15. Engineering & Technology Degree – Case Western Reserve University

16. MBA program (not completed) – Cleveland State University

17. 5th Ward City Councilman for 4 years.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.