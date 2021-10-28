Candidate for Warren City Council-at-Large: Donald Allgood

Name: Donald Allgood

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Warren City Council-at-Large

Why should you be elected?

I believe I should be elected to city council because I am a lifelong Warren resident with a history of service (US military & Warren Township Fire Dept.). I would like to continue that level of service to the residents of Warren on City Council.

In order to enact change, it requires bringing different ideas & perspectives to the table. I want to bring my ideas & my viewpoints to Council to collaborate & work on Solutions for Warren.

I am a husband, father & grandfather. My roots, my family, my life has been in this city. Warren is my Community.

I want to work with organizations, council, the administration, etc. to improve the Community.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) Work for safer neighborhoods by increasing Community safety training and expanding / equipping Warren’s Safety Service Depts.

2) Work to remove more blighted properties to clean-up the overall appearance of the city.

3) Work to re-establish pride in Warren.

Biography:

– Currently a licensed Bail Bondsman.

– Former Lt with Warren Township Fire Dept.

– Former US Military (Army)\