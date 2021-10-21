Candidate for Warren 5th Ward City Council: Ashley Miner

Name: Ashley Miner

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Warren 5th Ward City Council

Why should you be elected?

It’s my belief that the City of Warren needs new leadership. Businesses continue to leave, hurting families and taking away much needed tax revenue. I should be elected because I recognize that we need to develop a solution, and quickly. By using examples from other cities who face similar situations as well as developing our own unique plans, we can begin restoring the local economy.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Housing

Several neighborhoods across the 5th Ward and our city have vacant lots. It’s time we fill these lots with larger projects which bring more value to our community. First and foremost I believe we should expand our programs for housing, specifically focusing on affordability.

Crime & Community Safety

Drugs and crime have had an overwhelmingly negative impact on families in the city. The ongoing opioid epidemic has taken life from too many. If elected, I hope to address the drug problem in our city by working with the police department and residents alike. I also hope to work closely with our police department to increase community policing and better relations with residents.

Bring New Business To Warren

The only way to bring new business to Warren is by talking with business owners. Addressing concerns they have about the city and future projects can go a long way. The thing that we can all do is reward local businesses with our business.

Biography

My name is Ashley Miner, I’m running for Warren’s 5th Ward City Council. I’m a lifelong resident of Warren and have been active in various parts of the community. I worked within the Warren City School System for 5 years and have been a big proponent of youth engagement. My husband and I are raising our 4 children on the South East Side of Warren. From neighborhood cleanups to volunteering for school events, I find value in dedicating my time towards a good cause. I decided to get into the Council Race for that reason. Warren needs council members who are willing to advocate for the people they represent without fear of party blowback. I’m an independent thinker who values a good idea, no matter who it comes from.

