Candidate for Warren 4th Ward City Council: Kristin Riley

Name: Kristin Riley

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Warren 4th Ward City Council

Why should you be elected?

We moved to Warren in 2015 and purchased our home. I have met the most amazing people and I am committed to being their voice and hopefully help start finding answers to the the difficult challenges facing the City of Warren. I truly do not believe that it is about Democrats or Republicans. It should be about doing what is best for all in our community regardless of party affiliation. I want to work together with all parties and agencies to get ideas and to try to develop plans to tackle the the issues that have been ongoing. There are no easy answers but I believe that I can bring a fresh approach especially when I live in the area affected by some of these ongoing problems such as flooding, human trafficking and problem rental properties.

What are your top three priorities if elected?



If elected to City Council, I am committed to work for:

1. Holding landlords responsible to make rentals safe & affordable.

2. Help Safety Service Departments to attract & retain recruits.

3. A better dialog between residents & city officials.

Biography



First and foremost , I am a mother and a wife. I am a resident of Warren. Here is more of my bio.

Kristin Joy Riley

461 Washington St. N.E.

Warren, OH 44483

Home: (330) 469-9748 Cell: (814) 282-7665

saddoggirl@yahoo.com

Employment History:

Arlene’s Cuisine

2546 Romig Rd.

Akron, OH 44320

2017- Present

School Food Service

Duties include:

Serving prepared meals to students, ensuring temperatures are maintained and in compliance with food service guidelines.

Eagles Christian Preschool and Daycare

609 N. Park Ave.

Warren, OH 44483

2017-2018

Teacher

Duties include:

Preparing and conducting lesson plans as well as cleaning the rooms and caring for the children.

PSI

2600 McHale Court

Suite 125

Austin, TX. 78758

2012 – 2013

Engineering Technician

Duties include:

Observation, testing and sampling of material placement at construction sites (concrete, soil and Sprayed Fire Resistant Materials (SSRM). Review re-enforcing steel placement. Reporting daily activities for each job site.

Alliance Geotechnical Group of Austin

622A Mogonye Lane

Elgin, TX. 78621

2007 – 2012

Engineering Technician

Duties include:

Observation, testing and sampling of material placement at construction sites (concrete, soil and Sprayed Fire Resistant Materials (SSRM). Review re-enforcing steel placement. Reporting daily activities for each job site.

Jeff Zell Consultants

1031 Forest Ave.

Coraopolis, PA. 75108

2004 – 2007

Engineering Technician

Duties included:

Observation, testing and sampling of material placement at construction sites (concrete, soil and Sprayed Fire Resistant Materials (SSRM). Asphalt Inspection, Review re-enforcing steel placement. Reporting daily activities for each job site.

Scott Williams Siding and Remodeling

5092 Hwy.19

Cochranton, PA. 16313

2003 – 2004

Laborer

Duties Included:

Assisted with all aspects of and stages of construction.

Education:

West Virginia University

1989 – 1993

Bachelor of Arts Degree – Sociology and Anthropology

Minor Field of Study: History and Geology

Member: Mountaineer Marching Band

Member: Lambda Alpha – National Anthropological Honor Society

Member: Kappa Kappa Psi: National Honorary Band Fraternity

Washington High School

Washington, PA.

General Curriculum

Graduated 1989