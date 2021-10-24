Candidate for Warren 4th Ward City Council: Kristin Riley

Name: Kristin Riley
City of Residence: Warren
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Desired: Warren 4th Ward City Council
Why should you be elected?
We moved to Warren in 2015 and purchased our home. I have met the most amazing people and I am committed to being their voice and hopefully help start finding answers to the the difficult challenges facing the City of Warren. I truly do not believe that it is about Democrats or Republicans. It should be about doing what is best for all in our community regardless of party affiliation. I want to work together with all parties and agencies to get ideas and to try to develop plans to tackle the the issues that have been ongoing. There are no easy answers but I believe that I can bring a fresh approach especially when I live in the area affected by some of these ongoing problems such as flooding, human trafficking and problem rental properties.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
If elected to City Council, I am committed to work for:
1. Holding landlords responsible to make rentals safe & affordable.
2. Help Safety Service Departments to attract & retain recruits.
3. A better dialog between residents & city officials.
Biography
First and foremost , I am a mother and a wife. I am a resident of Warren. Here is more of my bio.
Kristin Joy Riley
461 Washington St. N.E.
Warren, OH 44483
Home: (330) 469-9748 Cell: (814) 282-7665
saddoggirl@yahoo.com
Employment History:
Arlene’s Cuisine
2546 Romig Rd.
Akron, OH 44320
2017- Present
School Food Service
Duties include:
Serving prepared meals to students, ensuring temperatures are maintained and in compliance with food service guidelines.
Eagles Christian Preschool and Daycare
609 N. Park Ave.
Warren, OH 44483
2017-2018
Teacher
Duties include:
Preparing and conducting lesson plans as well as cleaning the rooms and caring for the children.
PSI
2600 McHale Court
Suite 125
Austin, TX. 78758
2012 – 2013
Engineering Technician
Duties include:
Observation, testing and sampling of material placement at construction sites (concrete, soil and Sprayed Fire Resistant Materials (SSRM). Review re-enforcing steel placement. Reporting daily activities for each job site.
Alliance Geotechnical Group of Austin
622A Mogonye Lane
Elgin, TX. 78621
2007 – 2012
Engineering Technician
Duties include:
Observation, testing and sampling of material placement at construction sites (concrete, soil and Sprayed Fire Resistant Materials (SSRM). Review re-enforcing steel placement. Reporting daily activities for each job site.
Jeff Zell Consultants
1031 Forest Ave.
Coraopolis, PA. 75108
2004 – 2007
Engineering Technician
Duties included:
Observation, testing and sampling of material placement at construction sites (concrete, soil and Sprayed Fire Resistant Materials (SSRM). Asphalt Inspection, Review re-enforcing steel placement. Reporting daily activities for each job site.
Scott Williams Siding and Remodeling
5092 Hwy.19
Cochranton, PA. 16313
2003 – 2004
Laborer
Duties Included:
Assisted with all aspects of and stages of construction.
Education:
West Virginia University
1989 – 1993
Bachelor of Arts Degree – Sociology and Anthropology
Minor Field of Study: History and Geology
Member: Mountaineer Marching Band
Member: Lambda Alpha – National Anthropological Honor Society
Member: Kappa Kappa Psi: National Honorary Band Fraternity
Washington High School
Washington, PA.
General Curriculum
Graduated 1989
Candidates’ responses have been posted directly as submitted, with no edits. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN.