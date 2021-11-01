Candidate for Warren 2nd Ward City Council: Andrew Herman

Name: Andrew Herman

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Democratic

Office Desired: 2nd Ward City Council

Why should you be elected?

I am the best candidate because I have volunteered for my community and my country for 40 years and as their elected representative I will be as responsive as possible to all of my constituents.

Also, I am a scientist and a creative problem solver who has been studying and teaching science for 40 years. I will use my creativity and problem-solving skills to tackle the biggest problems in the city such as: safety, abandoned properties/blight, flooding basements, and restoring the legacy of the Mahoning Valley (specifically “leading the world in emerging industries”).

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1- I will be as responsive as possible to my constituents’ needs when they elect me to represent them. I will represent them vigorously before the City Council. For instance, I have a plan to empower neighborhood associations across the city.

2- I will work to beautify and upgrade 2 of our city’s gems: Perkins and Packard Parks (both in my Ward).

3- I will work with everyone/anyone in our city and area to get us moving in a 21st century direction regarding Warren’s legacy (see above) by focusing on workforce education, developing business-friendly amenities and grant writers (to bring emerging industry tax dollars back to our area from Washington and Columbus).

Biography

Education, Awards and Service of Country (most current at top)

Won May 4th primaries to become the 2021 Democratic Nominee Warren’s 2nd Ward!

Chosen to be a Community Columnist Tribune Chronicle (2009-2011) Warren, Ohio

Master of Science (2009) YSU – Curriculum and Instruction

Teaching Certification (1997-present) Comprehensive Science – YSU

Nominated: Who’s Who in American Science Teachers (2006)

US Peace Corps Service – (1993-1996) Volunteered in Gabon Central Africa:

College de Mimongo -Professeur d’anglais (1993-1995)

Programme de la Lutte Contre Le SIDA – Agent de la Santé Publique (1996)

Peace Corps Volunteer Leader (1996)

Bachelor of Science (1991) Youngstown State University

Major: Biology

Minor: Chemistry

Howland Wrestling Team

Co-captain; Team 5th in State Ohio Div 1 (1984)

BAGUBA of the year (1983)

Swimming Awards

YMCA Nationals 13th place 50 freestyle (1978 Kalamazoo, MI) Warren YMCA

YMCA Nationals qualifier 200 Free Relay (1978 Kalamazoo, MI) Warren YMCA

AAU Regionals 1st Place Individual Medley (1974 Pittsburgh, Pa) Warren Elks

Warren Olympic Club Record 8&U 100 meter free relay (1973-present) Warren Elks

Work and Volunteering (most current at top)

3 Neighborhood Clean Ups in Warren’s 2nd Ward – with Roosevelt Area Neighborhood Association and Deliverance Temple Church AF (summer 2021) Warren, Ohio

Howland Schools Science Teacher (1999-present) Howland, Ohio

Howland Wrestling and Volleyball Coach (2015-present) Howland, Ohio

FOG Volunteer (Peace Corps Newsletter) Editor (2013-2018) online nationwide

Volunteer for HIT wrestling tournament (1999-present) Howland, Ohio

SMART Program Supervisor (2006-present) Howland, Ohio

Upton Association/Women’s Park Volunteer (1995-2017) Warren, Ohio

TCESC/VLA Online Science teacher (2004 -present) Online

Historic Perkins Neighborhood Association (2008-2016) Warren, Ohio

Youngstown Area Volunteer Swimming Official (2006-2016) Mahoning Valley

Science, Math and French Tutor (2005-2015) Warren Area

OPFERST Graduate Workshop Instructor (2003-2006) YSU Youngstown, Ohio

Trumbull County Jail GED Instructor (1999-2004) Warren, Ohio

Youngstown Schools Science Teacher (1997-1999) Wilson HS Youngstown, Ohio

US Peace Corps Service (1993-1996) Gabon Central Africa

The English Center ESL Teacher (school year 1990-1992) Youngstown, Ohio

Co-Editor The Penguin Review -Arts and Literature magazine (1990) YSU, Ohio

Amnesty International YSU Chapter President (1990-1991) YSU, Ohio

Schmidlin General Construction (1989-1992) Middle Bass Island, Ohio

Carpentry, roofing, masonry, sewer, plumbing, electrical and concrete.

Lonz Winery (1988-1991) Middle Bass Island, Ohio Wine Tasting Tour Guide and Chef

One Hour Photo Technician (school year 1989) Niles, Ohio

Youngstown State University (1984-1988) Lifeguard at Beeghly Center YSU, Ohio

Hawley Landscaping (summer 1987) Vienna, Ohio

Chi-Chi’s Mexican Restaurant -waiter (summer 1986) Niles, Ohio

Farmer Jim’s Lifeguard (summer 1985) Cortland, Ohio

Quaker Steak Seafood Express (1981-1983) food service Howland, Ohio

YMCA Youth Leadership Program (1978) Warren, Ohio

Personal and Family

Married 25 years to Mrs Amelina Herman with four children: Alica, Luke, Naomi and Benjamin

Alicia 25 Master of Science in Economics (YSU) attending OSU’s Moritz Law School

Luke 23 Bachelor of Science in Engineering working as a manager @PSS Youngstown

Naomi 20 Jr in Chemical Engineering (YSU) working as an intern with Avient in Maine.

Benjamin 19 Freshman in Aerospace Engineering (U of Cincinnati) Cincinnati

Published over 100 times (poems, short stories, newspaper articles, editorials) Jambar YSU, Penguin Review YSU, Tribune Chronicle, Newsletters, (book on Amazon) Adventures in Gabon (collection of peace corps stories).

Born Again Christian since 1988