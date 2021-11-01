Candidate for Warren 2nd Ward City Council: Andrew Herman

Name: Andrew Herman
City of Residence: Warren
Party Affiliation: Democratic
Office Desired: 2nd Ward City Council
Why should you be elected?
I am the best candidate because I have volunteered for my community and my country for 40 years and as their elected representative I will be as responsive as possible to all of my constituents.
Also, I am a scientist and a creative problem solver who has been studying and teaching science for 40 years. I will use my creativity and problem-solving skills to tackle the biggest problems in the city such as: safety, abandoned properties/blight, flooding basements, and restoring the legacy of the Mahoning Valley (specifically “leading the world in emerging industries”).
What are your top three priorities if elected?
1- I will be as responsive as possible to my constituents’ needs when they elect me to represent them. I will represent them vigorously before the City Council. For instance, I have a plan to empower neighborhood associations across the city.
2- I will work to beautify and upgrade 2 of our city’s gems: Perkins and Packard Parks (both in my Ward).
3- I will work with everyone/anyone in our city and area to get us moving in a 21st century direction regarding Warren’s legacy (see above) by focusing on workforce education, developing business-friendly amenities and grant writers (to bring emerging industry tax dollars back to our area from Washington and Columbus).
Biography
Education, Awards and Service of Country (most current at top)
Won May 4th primaries to become the 2021 Democratic Nominee Warren’s 2nd Ward!
Chosen to be a Community Columnist Tribune Chronicle (2009-2011) Warren, Ohio
Master of Science (2009) YSU – Curriculum and Instruction
Teaching Certification (1997-present) Comprehensive Science – YSU
Nominated: Who’s Who in American Science Teachers (2006)
US Peace Corps Service – (1993-1996) Volunteered in Gabon Central Africa:
College de Mimongo -Professeur d’anglais (1993-1995)
Programme de la Lutte Contre Le SIDA – Agent de la Santé Publique (1996)
Peace Corps Volunteer Leader (1996)
Bachelor of Science (1991) Youngstown State University
Major: Biology
Minor: Chemistry
Howland Wrestling Team
Co-captain; Team 5th in State Ohio Div 1 (1984)
BAGUBA of the year (1983)
Swimming Awards
YMCA Nationals 13th place 50 freestyle (1978 Kalamazoo, MI) Warren YMCA
YMCA Nationals qualifier 200 Free Relay (1978 Kalamazoo, MI) Warren YMCA
AAU Regionals 1st Place Individual Medley (1974 Pittsburgh, Pa) Warren Elks
Warren Olympic Club Record 8&U 100 meter free relay (1973-present) Warren Elks
Work and Volunteering (most current at top)
3 Neighborhood Clean Ups in Warren’s 2nd Ward – with Roosevelt Area Neighborhood Association and Deliverance Temple Church AF (summer 2021) Warren, Ohio
Howland Schools Science Teacher (1999-present) Howland, Ohio
Howland Wrestling and Volleyball Coach (2015-present) Howland, Ohio
FOG Volunteer (Peace Corps Newsletter) Editor (2013-2018) online nationwide
Volunteer for HIT wrestling tournament (1999-present) Howland, Ohio
SMART Program Supervisor (2006-present) Howland, Ohio
Upton Association/Women’s Park Volunteer (1995-2017) Warren, Ohio
TCESC/VLA Online Science teacher (2004 -present) Online
Historic Perkins Neighborhood Association (2008-2016) Warren, Ohio
Youngstown Area Volunteer Swimming Official (2006-2016) Mahoning Valley
Science, Math and French Tutor (2005-2015) Warren Area
OPFERST Graduate Workshop Instructor (2003-2006) YSU Youngstown, Ohio
Trumbull County Jail GED Instructor (1999-2004) Warren, Ohio
Youngstown Schools Science Teacher (1997-1999) Wilson HS Youngstown, Ohio
US Peace Corps Service (1993-1996) Gabon Central Africa
The English Center ESL Teacher (school year 1990-1992) Youngstown, Ohio
Co-Editor The Penguin Review -Arts and Literature magazine (1990) YSU, Ohio
Amnesty International YSU Chapter President (1990-1991) YSU, Ohio
Schmidlin General Construction (1989-1992) Middle Bass Island, Ohio
Carpentry, roofing, masonry, sewer, plumbing, electrical and concrete.
Lonz Winery (1988-1991) Middle Bass Island, Ohio Wine Tasting Tour Guide and Chef
One Hour Photo Technician (school year 1989) Niles, Ohio
Youngstown State University (1984-1988) Lifeguard at Beeghly Center YSU, Ohio
Hawley Landscaping (summer 1987) Vienna, Ohio
Chi-Chi’s Mexican Restaurant -waiter (summer 1986) Niles, Ohio
Farmer Jim’s Lifeguard (summer 1985) Cortland, Ohio
Quaker Steak Seafood Express (1981-1983) food service Howland, Ohio
YMCA Youth Leadership Program (1978) Warren, Ohio
Personal and Family
Married 25 years to Mrs Amelina Herman with four children: Alica, Luke, Naomi and Benjamin
Alicia 25 Master of Science in Economics (YSU) attending OSU’s Moritz Law School
Luke 23 Bachelor of Science in Engineering working as a manager @PSS Youngstown
Naomi 20 Jr in Chemical Engineering (YSU) working as an intern with Avient in Maine.
Benjamin 19 Freshman in Aerospace Engineering (U of Cincinnati) Cincinnati
Published over 100 times (poems, short stories, newspaper articles, editorials) Jambar YSU, Penguin Review YSU, Tribune Chronicle, Newsletters, (book on Amazon) Adventures in Gabon (collection of peace corps stories).
Born Again Christian since 1988
This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.