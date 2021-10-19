Candidate for Warren 1st Ward City Council: Todd Johnson

Name: Todd Johnson

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Warren 1st Ward City Council

Why should you be elected?

Warren’s 1st Ward needs a fresh face, a young energetic individual to represent the interests of longtime residents while reaching a new generation of citizens.

Warren City needs a balanced, independent voice on council to give us a 21st century perspective on business, community engagement and policy that affects our residents. As a lifelong resident and passionate advocate for the city of Warren, I will work hard to provide a safe and vibrant living environment for all residents of Warren and work to attract a new generation on residents and homeowners. https://fb.watch/8KKu_pqGpz/ .

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Address Parkman Rd Corridor

* Beautification, Cleanliness, Business Development in partnership with 7th Ward councilman and residents.

* Advocate for projects to update Parkman Rd infrastructure and appearance and explore grant opportunities to update business storefronts. (Like Girard)

* Engage community groups, schools, churches to adopt portions of the road

* Support and celebrate local business and work to attract new ones

* Actively engage in supporting the marketing and development efforts of the Trumbull plaza

Modernize City Services

* All applicable forms and applications for city departments should be available for download and/or online submission

* All city departments that collect, fees, payments, or fines should be able to offer online payment.

* Expand city council meeting virtual option to include more platforms and offer online public comment option, including the ability to submit prerecorded video/audio comments.

Safety & Vibrancy

* Work with local businesses and residents to identify and address safety and crime issues.

* Partner with local realtors and potential home sellers to market and attract homebuyers to 1st Ward

* Actively address speeding and building code enforcement in residential areas

* Re-energize neighborhood watch group by engaging younger residents, utilize social media/website to provide regular 1st ward updates, and track progress in addressing citizen issues.

Biography

Reverend Todd A. Johnson, a native of Warren and raised in the 1st Ward, is a 2000 Graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, OH. After 6 years working as a Consumer and Business Banker with U.S. Bank, Todd worked for the Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services as an employment specialist, guiding thousands of workers through the Federal Reemployment and Retraining Program and creating several innovative programs aimed at increasing employment prospects for at-risk youth and young adults. He graduated from Geneva College with a Bachelor of Arts in Community Ministry in 2008 and in 2012, became Senior Pastor of Agape Assembly Church. In 2015, he accepted the call to assume the pastorate of the historic Second Baptist Church in Warren.

As the pastor of Second Baptist, Pastor Todd spurred a renewed focus on community engagement, the embrace of technology for ministry outreach, and strong support for various neighborhood initiatives such as the construction of the “Highland Pride” playground and picnic pavilion in the Highland Terrace Apartments adjacent to the church.Through his efforts, Second Baptist has expanded its community impact, adopting the moniker “A House of Hope”. This is further exemplified through VISION100, a multi-year renovation and expansion initiative designed to honor the 100+ year legacy of the church and position it for 21st Century ministry and outreach through property acquisitions and worship facility upgrades. Pastor Todd is widely regarded as an advocate for youth and frequently engages with local schools. In 2011, he founded the Warren City-Wide Youth Choir and in 2017, he led the 100 Community Men in greeting Warren City students on the first day of school in what has become an annual event in partnership with United Way. Pastor Todd is often found at the forefront of issues concerning social justice including voting rights, unjust law enforcement practices, housing, and economic opportunities for minorities.

He further serves the Warren community as a member of the City of Warren Civil Service Commission, Warren City Schools Financial Advisory Committee, a member of the United Way of Trumbull County Board of Directors, and as director of the FOCUS Building, a hub of community engagement and economic empowerment. In 2021, Pastor Todd founded “Black Boys Read”, a reading and literacy program for young African American males. He is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity degree at Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary. Todd and his wife, Shameika, share 3 children children: London Christine, Elias Aaron, and Ethan Chandler.

Candidates’ responses have been posted directly as submitted, with no edits. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN.