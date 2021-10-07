Candidate for Vienna Township Trustee: Heidi Brown

Name: Heidi Brown

City of Residence: Vienna

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Vienna Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I have been a Trustee in Vienna for 16 years and I truly care about making this community something to be proud of. With my accounting background I know how to balance a budget without going to the taxpayers every year for more money. I am very accessible with working in the Township and I am always available by phone or email.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

First, I would like to keep a balanced budget without going to the taxpayers for more money. All departments are short staffed, so we need to adjust wages, hopefully using some of the ARP money. The residents deserve 24 hour coverage with quality personnel. We have been blessed with inheritance tax money, Cares Act and ARP funds which I would like to continue to see them being spent wisely.

Second, we need to make sure our existing businesses have what they need to be successful . With the sewers coming up St. Rt 193, we can attract new businesses while still keeping the quiet rural feel the residents of this Township like.

Lastly, we need to apply for every grant that is available. We have been very blessed with the grants we have applied for so far but need to be diligent to acquire funds whenever available.

Biography

I graduated from Howland High School in 1977. I attended Bowling Green State University where I studied accounting and attended YSU and studied business. My husband and I have lived in Vienna for 35 years and have 3 sons. They all graduated from Mathews High School and also YSU. I worked in a law office for 20 years and became a licensed title insurance agent and prepared many closings. I have worked at a local accounting office, small business management, for 21 years.

I am a tax preparer, bookkeeping clerk, payroll processor and assistant to the accountants. We take continued education classes every year. I was previously involved in the Mathews PTO, Mathews Band Boosters, Mathews Athletic Boosters and many Mathews levy campaigns. I am currently involved with the Vienna Historical Society and their Save a Grave campaign also the Vienna Neighborhood Watch, which donates to the Fire and Police Departments and sponsors a Christmas gift giveaway for Mathews students in need. I have attended new Trustee trainings and also Sunshine law trainings. I am also member of the Trumbull County Township Association.