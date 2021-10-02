Candidate for Struthers Treasurer: Mark Brenner

Name: Mark Brenner

Age: 63

Office Desired: Struthers Treasurer

Occupation: Semi-Retired

Education: Bachelor Degree in Business Administration – YSU

Qualifications:

Lifelong resident of Struthers

38 years experience in Accounting related field

12 years on Struthers Federal Credit Union Board of Directors

What are your priorities for your community?

As Treasurer I look to safegaurd the funds of the citizens of Struthers.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

While the Treasurer position has no policy making role in the government of the City, I will encourage other elected officials that have such authority to be all inclusive in their actions.

