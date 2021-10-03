Candidate for Struthers School Board: Robert Noble

Name: Robert Noble

Age: 72

Office Desired: Struthers School Board

Occupation: Retired Educator, Current Pastor

Education: Bach of Arts in Music Education, Some grad work

Experience: 31 years in education as a teache , and 16 years served on the Struthers Bd of Education. I’ve held eadership positions in other orgs. such as Teen Challenge of Mahoning Valley, Childrens International Summer Villages, and Fostering Dreams, Inc.

What are your priorities for the school district?

I believe the priorities in education are universal. Our students must have the assurance they are safe in their buildings and on their campuses. The board of education must supply clean, well-maintained facilities in which learning can occur. It must supply administrators, teachers, and support staffs, that are qualified and passionate in serving their students. We must put the best educational tools in the hands of the teachers to help each student attain their potential.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

As board of education members, we must strive to provide an environment in our schools that recognizes individuality, and celebrates diversity. I would support policies that support that goal.

