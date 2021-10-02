Candidate for Springfield Twp. Trustee: Josh Wiery

Name: Josh Wiery

Age: 50

Office Desired: Springfield Township Trustee

Occupation: Heating and Air conditioning Manager

Education: Associate’s degree

Qualifications:

I have lived in Springfield Township my entire life . My wife and I are currently raising our son here. I have 30 years of experience managing employee’s , contractors, customers, and product lines.

What are your priorities for your community?

I plan to support and empower safety services and infrastructure within my township.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I will work with all elected officials to continually adjust our practices, processes, and procedures to improve communications and diversification within my community.

