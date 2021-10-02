Candidate for Springfield Twp. Trustee: Donald Williams

Name: Donald Williams

Age: 64

Office Desired: Springfield Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired

Education: Springfield Local Graduate , also MCJVS

Qualifications:

Lifelong resident, I know the community well. I am experienced in local government: I served three terms (12 years) as a member of the Springfield Local Board of Education and served two previous terms (a total of 8 years) as a Township Trustee.

What are your priorities for your community?

1. Fiscal responsibility and transparency in all township decisions and actions.

2. Adequate funding and training for safety services: Police, Fire, Rescue and attention to improvement of infrastructure including roads, culverts and bridges.

3. Proactive not reactive approach to long range planning for all constituents with emphasis on services for the youth, seniors and vulnerable members of the community.

4. Strategic planning for researching, applying for and obtaining external funding from Federal, State, County and Local sources to obtain and improve equipment, buildings, roads and high-quality training for employees.

5. Collaboration with other local government agencies, churches and schools to create a safe, family-oriented community.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

As a former school board member, I have a proven track record of championing programs and policies that foster diversity, inclusion and equity. Informed leadership is integral in creating a community where constituents and employees feel valued and respected whatever their gender, race, ethnicity, age, education, disability, or life experience. I will support the development of internal resources that demonstrate our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity and will advance a system to create awareness of and to address biases during our recruiting, hiring, and evaluating processes. I will challenge systems and any policies that promote or allow inequity, disparity or oppression. My vote will be for department head leaders who understand the importance of these values.

