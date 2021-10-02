Candidate for Springfield Township Trustee: Robert Orr

Name: Robert Orr

Age: 65

Office Desired: Springfield Township Trustee

Occupation: RETIRED

Education: CONTINUED EDUCATION EVERY YEAR

Qualifications:

I HAVE MADE THE CENTER PIECE OF MY YEARS AS A TRUSTEE, THAT I BUILD RELATIONSHIPS ACROSS THE COUNTY AND STATE. YOUR WORD MUST BE YOUR BOND. WE MUST BE CONSTANT AND VIGILANT AND ALWAYS GROWING AND LEARNING. TOWNSHIP GOVERENCE IS MUCH MORE COMPLEX .

What are your priorities for your community?

MORE INFRASTRUCTURE, ADDITIONAL MIDDLE CLASS HOUSING, MORE DEMOS OR REHAB OF DELIQUINT HOUSES. CONTINUE TO REDUCE OUTSIDE MILLAGE, WHILE GETTING THE MOST SERVICE FOR OUR RESIDENTS. REIMAGINE OUR FIRE AND EMS STAFFING TO GET MORE TIMELY AND CONSISTANT CALL RESPONSES. CONTINUE TO SEEK GRANT DOLLARS FOR THE TOWNSHIP. CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COUNTY WIDE BOARDS, ALWAYS MAKING OUR PRESENCE AND NEEDS KNOWN.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

OUR COMMUNITY ALWAYS FUNCTIONS BEST WHEN WE BEFORE TAKING ANY TYPE OF ACTION FIRST CONSIDER HOW WILL MY ACTIONS IMPACT MY NEIGHBORS. WE ALL DESERVE KINDNESS AND RESPECT, AND SHOULD GIVE THE SAME. COMMUNITY EVOLVES AROUND WE NOT ME!

