Candidate for South Range School Board: Terri Lally

Name: Terri Lally

Age: 46

Office Desired: South Range School Board

Occupation: Dental hygienist

Education: Bachelor’s of Science from YSU

Experience:

Currently reside on South Range School for the past 4 years.

Have personal interest what happens within the school since my children, nieces. nephews and children of friends attend

What are your priorities for the school district?

My main priority for the school district is for us to excel in the education we provide our students which in turn will allow them to become successful individuals in our community..

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I feel our policies already in general do a good in promoting diversity and inclusion within our school district.

