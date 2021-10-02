Candidate for South Range School Board: Liz Johnson

Name: Liz Johnson

Age: 44

Office Desired: South Range School Board

Occupation: Stay at home Mom

Education: Bachelors in Education and Masters in Education

Experience:

My 20 years of teaching experience provides an innate understanding of curriculum, testing & critical relationships between teachers, administration & the board. I am a mother of 3 South Range students & want to serve as an active voice of parents.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Educational excellence requires both community support and collaboration with our teachers as well as providing students with the environment and tools to succeed.

As a school board member, I will bridge the gap between parents, educators and administration to insure thriving academic environment.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

All children are created equal and should be given equal opportunities to achieve their own excellence.

As a school board member, I will insure that concepts such as equity (equal outcomes regardless of effort and achievement) and Critical Race Theory will never be introduced to your children.

