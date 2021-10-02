Candidate for South Range School Board: Brian Bagwell

Name: Brian Bagwell

Age: 34

Office Desired: South Range School Board

Occupation: Engineer

Education: BS Manufacturing Engineering Technology

Experience:

My background in project management has helped prepare me for this position. I currently help manage our family’s small business and am the owner/operator of a small beef and grain farm. Both require strong money and time management skills.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My main priority is to safely keep our students physically in school for their classes. I’m proud to say we were able to accomplish that goal last year due to the hard work and determination of the staff and administration at South Range. Last year, we were able to remain in school, 5 days a week, while safely allowing all the kids to be present.

I also strive to challenge our district to remain fiscally responsible. As a parent of 4 young children and a graduate of South Range, I want to see our school district remain sustainable to serve generations to come.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I will continue to support our staff in providing equal opportunities and guidance for all of our students.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.