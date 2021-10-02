Candidate for Sebring Council at Large: Joseph M. Amabeli

Name: Joseph M. Amabeli

Age: 34

Office Desired: Sebring Village Council at Large

Occupation: Police Officer

Education: AAS in Criminal Justice from YSU

Qualifications:

Lifelong resident of Sebring.

What are your priorities for your community?

As a council person I plan on taking an active role in evaluating what decisions best serve the village. I want to try and keep an open line of communication between council and the residents, especially through social media platforms. I hope to evaluate which policies and ordinances best suite the interests of the village as a whole.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I would like to see information on what the village is actively doing more readily available to citizens through social media platforms. With a lack of local newspaper coverage, what the village council is actively working on is left in the dark to most citizens. With the spread of information I feel this will help include and involve more residents and allow for more input into important topics.

