Candidate for Rogers Township Trustee: Gregory Lipp

Gregory Lipp is running for Rogers Township Trustee.

Name: Gregory Lipp
City of Residence: Rogers
Party Affiliation: N/A
Office Desired: Rogers Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?
My experience as a small business owner and  my performance record in office should be the reason to re-elect me.

What are your top three priorities if elected?
(1)Keep Middleton Twp. a great place to live and extend internet service.
(2)Constantly improve roads in Middleton Twp.
(3)Look after the residents best interests, such as the electric aggregation program.

Biography
Name: Gregory A. Lipp

Address: 47627 Pancake Clarkson Rd.
             Rogers, OH 44455

Office Sought: Middleton Township Trustee

Work History: Self-employed since June 1973
                    Paul R. Lipp & Son, Inc.

                    Excavating Contractor
                    Ready mixed Concrete Producer
                    Survey and Construction
                      Instrument Sales

Education: Youngstown State University
               Associate in Applied Science
               Civil Engineering Technology

Community Activities:
        Clarkson Cemetery Board
        Carmel Cemetery Board
        New Castle School of Trades Advisory Board

Family: Married to Lauren Lipp (38 yrs.)

Two Children: Lindsay L. Lipp, Gregory P. Lipp

