Candidate for Rogers Township Trustee: Gregory Lipp

Name: Gregory Lipp

City of Residence: Rogers

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Rogers Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

My experience as a small business owner and my performance record in office should be the reason to re-elect me.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

(1)Keep Middleton Twp. a great place to live and extend internet service.

(2)Constantly improve roads in Middleton Twp.

(3)Look after the residents best interests, such as the electric aggregation program.

Biography

Name: Gregory A. Lipp

Address: 47627 Pancake Clarkson Rd.

Rogers, OH 44455

Office Sought: Middleton Township Trustee

Work History: Self-employed since June 1973

Paul R. Lipp & Son, Inc.

Excavating Contractor

Ready mixed Concrete Producer

Survey and Construction

Instrument Sales

Education: Youngstown State University

Associate in Applied Science

Civil Engineering Technology

Community Activities:

Clarkson Cemetery Board

Carmel Cemetery Board

New Castle School of Trades Advisory Board

Family: Married to Lauren Lipp (38 yrs.)

Two Children: Lindsay L. Lipp, Gregory P. Lipp