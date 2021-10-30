Candidate for Rogers Township Trustee: Gregory Lipp

Name: Gregory Lipp
City of Residence: Rogers
Party Affiliation: N/A
Office Desired: Rogers Township Trustee
Why should you be elected?
My experience as a small business owner and my performance record in office should be the reason to re-elect me.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
(1)Keep Middleton Twp. a great place to live and extend internet service.
(2)Constantly improve roads in Middleton Twp.
(3)Look after the residents best interests, such as the electric aggregation program.
Biography
Name: Gregory A. Lipp
Address: 47627 Pancake Clarkson Rd.
Rogers, OH 44455
Office Sought: Middleton Township Trustee
Work History: Self-employed since June 1973
Paul R. Lipp & Son, Inc.
Excavating Contractor
Ready mixed Concrete Producer
Survey and Construction
Instrument Sales
Education: Youngstown State University
Associate in Applied Science
Civil Engineering Technology
Community Activities:
Clarkson Cemetery Board
Carmel Cemetery Board
New Castle School of Trades Advisory Board
Family: Married to Lauren Lipp (38 yrs.)
Two Children: Lindsay L. Lipp, Gregory P. Lipp
