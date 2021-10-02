Candidate for Poland Village Council at Large: Samuel Moffie

Name: Samuel Moffie

Age: 61

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Poland Village Council at Large

Occupation: Mail Carrier, Author and President of The Community Center of Poland, Inc

Education: High School-Boardman Senior College-Wittenberg U

Qualifications:

I have almost finished my first term in office. I was surprised at the “learning curve” involved. That has been done with some wins and some losses. I am confident moving forward that my second term will be better than my first.

What are your priorities for your community?

Transparency.

Increased Code Enforcement.

Spending our COVID funds wisely.

Staying within our means.

Create more synergy with Poland Township and the Poland Board of Education on common projects.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

A transparent community is a diverse community that is an open book for all to see. Live streaming ALL Village meetings is a way to open that book. The more open we are, the more inclusion.

