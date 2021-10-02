Candidate for Poland Village Council at Large: Michael Zembower

Name: Michael Zembower

Age: 39

Office Desired: Poland Village Council at Large

Occupation: Business Consultant

Education: Westminster College – Business Administration

Qualifications:

Michael is a long term resident of Poland Village as well as a PSHS graduate. Along with his education in business, he has committed a bulk of his efforts to local charities and organizations focused on enhancing the community.

What are your priorities for your community?

As a father of four, I am focused on the long term continued evolution of the Village and highlighting elements that heighten the family experience for my neighbors. Parks, sidewalks, shopping, and restaurants that offer local options for Village residents are just a small portion of focuses I will support and endorse. In addition, continued engagement between neighbors and enhanced trasnparency in local goverment direction will be a focal point of my potential term as a council person. Poland Village has always had a positive reputation in the community and I hope my influence in local goverment will maintain and strengthen this reputation.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I have not yet had an opportunity to review any specific policies related to diversity and inclusion, but recognize that Poland Village offers opportunity in both these areas. I have and will always continue to support policies that help encourage growth in these areas.

