Candidate for Poland Village Council at Large: Martha Morgan

Name: Martha Morgan

Age: 62

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Poland Village Council at Large

Occupation: Youngstown CityScape, Development Director

Education: BA Barnard College, Columbia University JD CWRU

Qualifications:

Poland Village Council ’18-’21

District 6 Nat Resources Advisory Committee ’18-present

Devel Dir, Youngstown CityScape/WNI ’08-present

Magistrate, Cleveland Muni Court ’98-’05

Asst Dir of Law, Code & Enviro Enforcement, City of Cleveland ’91-’95

What are your priorities for your community?

I believe that Poland Village Council has two ongoing priorities. The first priority relates to function, including street repair, safety, and revenue generation for projects. Our community requires our combined efforts to address careful budget management, define our shared goals, and explore funding sources for community projects. Managing our existing infrastructure and facilities, and the constant and consistent application of existing ordinances, makes for functional government.

The second priority involves the process of how the Council performs its functions and serves its constituents. I am committed to transparency and open communication between constituents and Village government. I am always encouraging community input and exploring ways to open channels of communication.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

As the only woman currently serving on Poland Village Council, I fully support all forms of inclusion and diversity. I am open to policies that promote accessibility and fairness. On Council’s Legislation Committee, it is part of our responsibility to review and update our ordinances. We conduct reviews and amend language to ensure ordinances that make Poland Village a welcoming community for all.

