Candidate for Poland Village Council at Large: Jenna Farina

Name: Jenna Farina

Age: 40

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Poland Village Council at Large

Occupation: Self-Employed Stylist , Mother

Education: Youngstown St. Art and Design, Aveda Institute

Qualifications:

Mayor appointed member of the Poland Strategic Planning Committee, working with members of council, community leaders and residents to assess wants and needs, design and implementation of village redevelopment and zoning policies.

What are your priorities for your community?

I want to continue redevelopment of Poland Village by building community spaces, promoting village walkability, ensuring zoning codes are relevant, up to date, and appropriately enforced. I want to further increase communication and transparency between residents and local government as we continue village development.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Diverse and inclusive communities are best nurtured by first creating places and spaces suitable to its residents’ needs. As a non-traditional candidate, I want to initiate a program with Poland Schools that gives students with various or contrasting interests and backgrounds the opportunity to experience participation in local government and the importance of having diverse representation in their community.

