Candidate for Poland School Board: Jaclyn Rausch

Name: Jaclyn Rausch

Age: 41

Office Desired: Poland School Board

Occupation: Supervisor at Trumbull County Educational Service Center

Education: MS in Education, BS in Education

Experience:

I have 19 years of educational leadership experience as a teacher and an administrator. I understand the challenges facing Poland; as the mother of 2 young bulldogs, I am committed to Poland’s tradition of excellence for students and the community.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My priority for Poland Schools is to return to our mission to “Educate, empower, and inspire every student at every opportunity.” I believe we need to recommit to doing what is best for our students. This includes things such providing developmentally appropriate playground equipment for our primary students, reasonable class sizes, realistic planning, and timely and relevant communication both within the district and with the broader community.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I support educators achieving the highest levels of professionalism. The Ohio Standards for the Teaching Profession specify distinguished teachers “create challenging expectations for their students and assist other educators in…setting high expectations for all students,” “[work] to ensure that all students are recognized and valued,” and that all students “have access to all appropriate learning opportunities and resources.” This should truly include all students with a range of individual, familial, and community characteristics to continue to promote positive and collaborative educational settings within the Poland Schools.

