Candidate for Poland School Board: Gregory Kibler

Name: Gregory Kibler

Age: 37

Office Desired: Poland School Board

Occupation: Educator, Assistant Principal

Education: Ohio U, YSU, ACE, Concordia Chicago

Experience:

Parent of 2, 14 years in education, Superintendent/Principal/Teacher licenses, M.Ed. in Educational Leadership , M.S. in Curriculum and Instruction, B.S in Science Education, 2 Year Data Fellowship.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Poland Schools have sustained a successful educational program for some time and I wish to continue and grow that success. I would focus on revising our district’s plan to address the areas that would appropriately prepare us for the next several years. There are decisions approaching our school system regarding facilities and community partnerships that will impact our Bulldog Future both now and years from now. I want to engage the families and community to gather their thoughts on how we can help shape that future in the best interest of all of Poland. The role of a school board member is to ensure our students are safe, that they are educated to be successful in life and financially responsible to our community and families. I aim to do just that.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

In my educational experience, I know research shows environments that support diversity and inclusion produce greater acheivement and growth for all students both socially and academically. If elected, I will work to ensure that there are equal opportunities for all individuals and that the school is promoting diversity and inclusion to promote student learning. Ohio law is designed to ensure that ALL students get a free and appropriate education. The first step is to be aware of areas that do not encourage this. A reflective analysis of school practices can help identify areas where we can get better. Everyone can has room to grow.

