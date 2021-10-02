Candidate for Poland School Board: Gregg Riddle

Name: Gregg Riddle

Age: 61

Office Desired: Poland School Board

Occupation: Registered Representative of New York Life Securities

Education: BA Business Administration Capital University

Experience:

Elected to the Poland Board of Education in 2017. Served as Board President in 2020 and reelected in 2021. Volunteer in Poland Schools since moving to the township in 1998 and saw three children graduate from Poland.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Fiscal accountability and stress towards good labor relations. They time and attention paid to keeping expenses in order leads to the ability to pay competitive wages and the physical plant can be maintained to a high standard. The Poland tax payer accounts for the majority of the revenue and striving to give them the best poosible return on their investment is the goal.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

School policy and procedures have been updated and I intend to encourage continueous review.

