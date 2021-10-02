Candidate for Poland School Board: Allison Mattson

Name: Allison Mattson

Age: 36

Office Desired: Poland School Board

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Education: Ohio State Univ. – Doctorate of Physical Therapy

Experience:

Raised in Poland and now raising children in the Poland LSD, I am passionate about and invested in the schools and community. I’m educated to a doctoral level (in PT), have served on many committees and am ready to listen to and serve this community.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Academic Achievement (streamline IEP process, develop a Financial Literacy course to prepare students for adult life)

Transparency (put into action the designated strategies to satisfy the current strategic plan; i.e. annual State of the School District address with community and establishment of an alumni database)

Accountability (keep community apprised of progress with strategic plan; set short and long term goals with time frames; improve accessbility of information on the BOE website)

Honor the past while preparing for the future (gather community input, financial reports and census data to develop a workable plan for school buildings)

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Explore opportunities for students to volunteer outside of our own community

Bring in motivational speakers with different life experiences to inspire our children

Work with teachers to ensure classrooms are accessible and equitable (i.e. need for adaptive technologies)

Provide professional development opportunities to support, guide and prepare educators should challenges arise.

