Candidate for Perry Township Trustee: Anthony Colian

Name: Anthony Colian

City of Residence: Salem

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Perry Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

Along with owning property in Perry Township, I bring a fresh set of eyes and ideas to the table. As a successful business owner, I am always faced with different challenges and figuring ways to overcome them. I feel my experience and knowledge in many areas will be an asset to Perry Township. I would like to see Perry Township grow and prosper, as well as the people who live here. I will work hard to find grants to help the community and look for ways to increase revenue. Continue to support the police, fire, and road departments with their ever-changing needs and concerns. I have spent the time to sit and listen in the trustee meetings to feel I have a good understanding of the needs that need to be met. These are the reasons I feel I would make a great Trustee.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Increase Township Revenue with researching and seeking grants available to help the township.

2. Increase Volunteer support for Fire Department

3. With the passage of the CRA tax abatement program, I would look for ways to help township residents take full advantage of the program by providing information along with a punch list of what is required and registered contractors in the township ready to provide their services.

Biography

Anthony T. Colian

42 years old

Married to Mandy Colian

Children – Kennedy, Anthony, & Scott Colian

I was born and raised in Salem graduating in 1997

Completed a 4 year apprenticeship program through the Independent Electrical Contractor association where I obtained my Journeyman’s License.

For 19 years, I have been the proud business owner of Colian Electric LLC. I currently hold an Electrical Contractors License in Ohio and South Carolina.

Active Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Current Member of Salem Elks #305 for 22 years, where I held a trustee position for 2 years.

I was a director on the Salem Youth Baseball Board for 4 years. I have also spent many years coaching my children and other youth their age in baseball, basketball, soccer, and wrestling.