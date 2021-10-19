Candidate for Newton Township Trustee: Peter Augusta

Name: Peter Augusta

City of Residence: Newton Falls

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Newton Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

My name is Peter Augusta, and I am running for re-election as Newton Township Trustee.

As a township resident of 31 years and a lifelong resident of Newton Falls, it is important to me that we continue to elect leadership that will maintain the quality standards of operations in Newton Township.

In my 15 years of experience as a Newton Township Trustee, I have developed important relationships with the Trumbull County Commissioners Office, the Engineers Office, the Village of Newton Falls, and various local agencies. These networks and relationships are essential to accomplishing goals as well as obtaining monetary support for maintaining roads, cemeteries, parks, and programs.

This year we received stimulus funding for COVID-19 Relief. These funds can make a considerable difference toward the Township when expended responsibly. I will ensure that we continue to apply for any available grants, funding, and various opportunities that will benefit Township residents and continue to make Newton Township a beautiful place to live.

I will continue to provide focused leadership and strengthen our community by listening to the people and taking action.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1.) Scott Street Sewer Project: We have applied for over 3 million dollars in grant monies late this summer to get this project completed. This project will aid in eliminating the pollution that is entering the river just above the water treatment plant and also elevate flooding problems in the Scott Street and Center Street area.

2.) I am currently working to bring Spectrum Internet to provide new, and potentially better internet options in Newton Township, especially in rural areas.

If you are interested in services, please sign the petition. Updates are available on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/groups/552427849363192.

3.) Road Paving Program: We have been fortunate to be able to budget for a road program the past few years and have applied for and have received for Issue II monies for numerous projects such as Newton Manor. Next year, ODOT will have a Township Road Stimulus Program which we are currently applying for in hopes to do even more roads.

Biography

PETER J. AUGUSTA

NEWTON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

paugusta@newtontwptc.org

EDUCATION

(FEMA) NATIONAL INCIDENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Study Course Completed 2005 and 2016

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE

Electrical Engineering Technology

Kent State University Graduated 1985

HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA

Newton Falls High School Graduated 1980

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE

NEWTON TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Township Trustee January 2002-2014, 2018-Present

NEWTON FALLS CITY COUNCILMAN

President of Council January 1990-December 1990

CURRENT WORK EXPERIENCE

Life Flight Pilot and Lead Pilot Cleveland Metro Life Flight 2009-Present

MILITARY EXPERIENCE

IRR (Retired) 2000 – 2002

Attack Helicopter Pilot, 107th Armored Calvary Regiment 1999 – 2000

Graduated, AH-1 Cobra Attack Helicopter School 1998

UH-1 Maintenance Test Pilot, 107th Armored Calvary Regiment 1992

Graduated, Maintenance Test Pilot School 1992

UH-1 Helicopter Pilot, 107th Armored Calvary Regiment 1987 – 1991

Graduated, US Army School of Aviation/Warrant Officer School 1986 – 1987

324th Military Police Unit 1980 – 1985

Graduated, US Army Military Police Academy 1980

MEMBERSHIPS

St. Mary and Joseph Church, Newton Falls

Knights of Columbus

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Ohio Township Association

Newton Township Cemetery Association

American Legion Post 236

AMVETS Post 112

VFW Post 3332

