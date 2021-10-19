Candidate for Newton Township Trustee: Peter Augusta

Name: Peter Augusta
City of Residence: Newton Falls
Party Affiliation: Independent
Office Desired: Newton Township Trustee
Why should you be elected?
My name is Peter Augusta, and I am running for re-election as Newton Township Trustee.
As a township resident of 31 years and a lifelong resident of Newton Falls, it is important to me that we continue to elect leadership that will maintain the quality standards of operations in Newton Township.
In my 15 years of experience as a Newton Township Trustee, I have developed important relationships with the Trumbull County Commissioners Office, the Engineers Office, the Village of Newton Falls, and various local agencies. These networks and relationships are essential to accomplishing goals as well as obtaining monetary support for maintaining roads, cemeteries, parks, and programs.
This year we received stimulus funding for COVID-19 Relief. These funds can make a considerable difference toward the Township when expended responsibly. I will ensure that we continue to apply for any available grants, funding, and various opportunities that will benefit Township residents and continue to make Newton Township a beautiful place to live.
I will continue to provide focused leadership and strengthen our community by listening to the people and taking action.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
1.) Scott Street Sewer Project: We have applied for over 3 million dollars in grant monies late this summer to get this project completed. This project will aid in eliminating the pollution that is entering the river just above the water treatment plant and also elevate flooding problems in the Scott Street and Center Street area.
2.) I am currently working to bring Spectrum Internet to provide new, and potentially better internet options in Newton Township, especially in rural areas.
If you are interested in services, please sign the petition. Updates are available on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/552427849363192.
3.) Road Paving Program: We have been fortunate to be able to budget for a road program the past few years and have applied for and have received for Issue II monies for numerous projects such as Newton Manor. Next year, ODOT will have a Township Road Stimulus Program which we are currently applying for in hopes to do even more roads.
Biography
PETER J. AUGUSTA
NEWTON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE
paugusta@newtontwptc.org
EDUCATION
(FEMA) NATIONAL INCIDENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
Study Course Completed 2005 and 2016
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE
Electrical Engineering Technology
Kent State University Graduated 1985
HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
Newton Falls High School Graduated 1980
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE
NEWTON TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Township Trustee January 2002-2014, 2018-Present
NEWTON FALLS CITY COUNCILMAN
President of Council January 1990-December 1990
CURRENT WORK EXPERIENCE
Life Flight Pilot and Lead Pilot Cleveland Metro Life Flight 2009-Present
MILITARY EXPERIENCE
IRR (Retired) 2000 – 2002
Attack Helicopter Pilot, 107th Armored Calvary Regiment 1999 – 2000
Graduated, AH-1 Cobra Attack Helicopter School 1998
UH-1 Maintenance Test Pilot, 107th Armored Calvary Regiment 1992
Graduated, Maintenance Test Pilot School 1992
UH-1 Helicopter Pilot, 107th Armored Calvary Regiment 1987 – 1991
Graduated, US Army School of Aviation/Warrant Officer School 1986 – 1987
324th Military Police Unit 1980 – 1985
Graduated, US Army Military Police Academy 1980
MEMBERSHIPS
St. Mary and Joseph Church, Newton Falls
Knights of Columbus
Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association
Ohio Township Association
Newton Township Cemetery Association
American Legion Post 236
AMVETS Post 112
VFW Post 3332
Candidates’ responses have been posted directly as submitted, with no edits. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN.