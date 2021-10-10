Candidate for Newton Falls 1st Ward Council: Adam Zimmermann

Name: Adam Zimmermann

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Newton Falls 1st Ward Council

Why should you be elected?

I have served the Village of Newton Falls well in the year since I have been appointed to fill the seat that was open when the past councilman resigned. I am the only current member of council without a criminal record. I have been involved with many of the organizations that we have here in town. I have been on several Boards and Commissions in the Village including a Trustee of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District. I would like the opportunity to continue to serve the people of not only the 1st Ward, but anyone throughout the town and township should the opportunity arise. I will be happy to give anyone a voice that needs it.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Accountability of Elected Officials and Village Administration. It seems that anyone can say what they want to say and not have to be accountable for their words. This needs to stop. I am 100% accountable for the words that I say and I expect nothing less from everyone else.

2. Development and use of the “Green Spaces” that we have throughout the Village. In Newton Falls, we are in a unique situation. Two branches of the Mahoning River flow through the village. I would like to see a River Walk that highlights the East and West Branches of the Mahoning River, our Waterfalls, our Historic Downtown and our Covered Bridge. Everyone talks about a canoe/kayak access on the East Branch near Commerce Park, but there is also a small park at the bottom of 6th St along the West Branch that would be another perfect access point. There are also a few “Pocket Parks” scattered throughout the village that some people don’t know about. With a little care, these can be used by everyone as well.

3. Development of the Rte.5 Corridor. Unfortunately, there is not much room within the Village limits for the growth of business and industry. Within village limits, we have everything necessary for growth to take place. all within a couple of blocks, we have dentists, grocery stores, several national fast food chains, locally owned restaurants, a banquet center, and the infrastructure necessary to handle growth. With all of this existing in the village limits, the Rte. 5 corridor is key. This real estate property is primed to spur the growth necessary for our village.

Biography:

I have lived in Newton Falls for over 19 years. Since I have lived here, I have coached both baseball and soccer. As well as coaching soccer for the Newton Falls Youth Soccer League, I served as a Trustee, Treasurer, Vice President, and President. I have 2 children, ages 15 and 12, that are both active in the Newton Falls High School Marching Band. We have recently added a puppy, Hazel, to our family. I am an avid reader and love to spend as much time outdoors as possible. I love to fish and I am happy to say that both of my children enjoy that as well.