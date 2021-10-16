Candidate for Minerva Village Council: Joseph Frazier

Name: Joseph Frazier

City of Residence: Minerva

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Minerva Village Council

Why should you be elected?

I grew up in Minerva graduating from MHS. I have been very lucky in life and I owe a lot of that to the people from the community that supported me along the way. I feel that it is my turn to be a good steward and give back.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I have had a ton of conversations with people in the community about their concerns and what they feel needs to be addressed within the village. The repetitive ones tend to be focused on topics like water quality, the park system, and economic development. Once elected I plan to get a handle on those issues to see what we can do better as a community.

Biography

Joseph Frazier has been married to his wife Kymberli for 17 years raising their 3 children Isaiah (16), Owen (14), and Paisley (8) in Minerva Ohio. Joe graduated from MHS in 2001 and went to college pursuing degrees in Accounting & Finance, Marketing, Information Technology, and Computer & Network Systems. Joe currently works for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions as a Technical Sales Specialist Team lead delivering best in class retail solutions to customers around the globe. Joe’s pastimes include traveling, reading, spending time at the ballfield with the family.