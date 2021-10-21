Candidate for Minerva Village Council: Jennifer Jordan

Name: Jennifer Jordan

City of Residence: Minerva

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Minerva Village Council

Why should you be elected?

I feel I have a good ability to see both sides of an issue at the same time and understand where each side is coming from to assist in ways to find an agreement.

I feel as an educator, being involved in my city will help me to be a better social studies teacher.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

First, I want to learn the workings of council and see what issues are being addressed. I want to see how to address a feral cat annoyance and I want to address the quality of our water.

Biography

I am a 1991 Minerva high school graduate. I am married to my husband, Mike, for 27 years. I have 3 grown daughters; Makenzie, 24; Jessica, 20 and Caitlynn, 19- all who were tested gifted by the Minerva school system and are graduates of Minerva.

I am a non traditional college student and I graduated from The University of Akron in 2018 Summa Cum Laude of my graduating class. I received my Bachelor’s of science in education with a focus in Middle level science and social studies. I was a member of several honor societies while in college.

I have volunteered for the Brick street arts and jazz fest heading up a knitting circle. I was the Minerva High School Marching Band Uniform coordinator for 9 years and was coined the name ‘Momma Jordan’ by the students. I have a home based cookie business and have sold items at various farmers markets in the past. I currently just take small orders.

I am currently a substitute teacher for the surrounding triCounty area. When I’m not working, I enjoy crafts, my pets, and cooking and my family.

