Candidate for Milton Twp. Trustee: Wendy DiBernardi

Name: Wendy DiBernardi

Age: 58

Office Desired: Milton Township Trustee

Occupation: Teacher

Education: Masters in Education

Qualifications:

I am a proven leader who has participated in several Milton Township organizations and committees over the last several years. I am an enthusiastic, hard-working citizen who strives to better the community in which I live.

What are your priorities for your community?

I want to serve my community and enhance the charming lake township in which I live.

I love to be involved and want to be able to bring about improvements to our business district which overlooks the lake and is a destination to visitors from the surrounding areas during the summer season. I would love to bring sidewalks and new street lights to our little business district. This improvement would improve safety and create improved access to our businesses during our busy summer season and for all the members of our Lake Milton community that patronize the businesses. I want to continue to build upon all the improvements that have already taken place in our community.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Our Lake Milton community is diverse in nature. We have several areas that comprise Milton Township. They include rural, lake property owners, and surrounding neighborhoods. Our community opens its doors every summer to boaters, fisherman, beach goers, and visitors. We offer wineries, restaurants, bars, a brewery and several other destination spots. Our state park offers so many opportunities for outdoor activities to enjoy. This makes up our Lake Milton community. We are open our doors to all of our visitors.

