Candidate for Milton Twp. Trustee: Tami Scott

Name: Tami Scott

Age: 56

Office Desired: Milton Township Trustee

Occupation: Office Manager

Education: Southeast High School

Qualifications:

I have worked for the Pottage County Courts for 26 years and also 6 years of experience as a zoning inspector for Edinburg Township. Including working with budgeting and the public needs.

What are your priorities for your community?

I am very fortunate to live in here in Milton Township that has had people in office that care for this community. So my main priority would be to carry that on and be able to help keep the feel of the lake community that the residents here enjoy.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Any policy would have to start with clear communication from your residents that would be fair and equal to everyone regardless of race, age, gender, religious beliefs or sexually orientation.

