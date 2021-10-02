Candidate for Milton Twp. Trustee: Sue Lemmon

Name: Sue Lemmon

Age: 76

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Milton Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired

Education: Graduate of Jackson Milton High School

Qualifications:

I have knowledge of all Township departments having served a 4 year full time term as Trustee. For 15 years I served on the Variance Board for the township. I attended annual Leadership seminars to prepare me to handle every day issues.

What are your priorities for your community?

As a life long resident and former Trustee I made positive changes during my term. I believe it is imperitive that all departments run smoothly and economically. I will explore all grants available to help fund projects and supplement our township tax dollars to improve our community. I will work together with the Board to address the rapid growth of Lake Milton and insure that the county directs our fair share of tax dollars to our township to improve especially our roads. My committement, dedication and strong will is what I promise to bring to the office if elected Trustee.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I have always supported and will continue to support an equal opportunity employment work place, free from any discrimination of any kind. I also support a smoke-free, drug-free work environment.

