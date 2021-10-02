Candidate for Milton Twp. Trustee: Edward Villone

Name: Edward Villone

Age: 60

Office Desired: Milton Township Trustee

Occupation: Commander/Director Younstown State University Police Academy

Education: Master Degree, Criminal Justice Forensic Sciences

Qualifications:

Twp Resident/Home Owner

Twp Business Owner, Employ 25

35+ Yrs in Local & State Government

Retired Police Captain

Multi Term Union President, Negotiated Multi CBA’s

Veteran, Commander of Lake Milton American Legion

Created Non-Profit Agency

What are your priorities for your community?

Representing the township residents and their interests.

Becoming a liaison for the township with county and state governments.

Building the Business Association.

Monitoring the residential growth to coincide with the beauty of the community.

Investigating funding sources for repairs and improvements to township roadways.

Investigating funding sources for blight and neighborhood improvements.

Creating committees of concerned citizens when necessary to aid in the resolution of issues.

Strong belief in community involvement as we all live here.

Support and enhance where needed Police, Fire and Road Departments.

Work closely with the Ohio Division of Natural Resources on improvements and lake related issues.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Currently at Youngstown State University I am working with Human Resources to develop an instructor base, adding to my current compliment of 80 instructors, who are more diverse and understanding with community needs.

Additionally, I have added diversity training to our current curriculum enhancing the students awareness of these community issues.

Most recently I have met with the City of Youngstown’s Mayor, Police Chief, and Community Police Officer promoting a program of collaboration with clergy and other community leaders to halt violence. This included a proposal to house these entities in one location with individual office space for continual exposure and collaboration opportunities.

