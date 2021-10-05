Candidate for Milton Twp. Trustee: Bryce Bond

Name: Bryce Bond

Office desired: Milton: Township Trustee

Occupation: Product Development Manager

Education: Graduate of Mineral Ridge HS, Attended YSU

Qualifications: In my current position as Product Development Manager, I set realist goals, collaborate with others to develop a plan of action there by working to see products brought to market. My wife and I are 26-year residents our daughter graduated at JM HS.

What are your priorities for your community?

I will be enlisting our greatest resource which is our residents, ideas for creating a plan for how our community moves forward, by seeking input of our needs as well as a vision for Milton Township. In addition, I will be working to build a rapport with Mahoning County and State officials to assist us in building for the future of our township. Also, I will work to seek and obtain grants, which will help fund infrastructure and other projects.

For months I have been attending township meetings and am looking forward to keep progress occurring. I want to keep Milton Township a great place to call home and for us all to be proud of.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I support policies that promote a safe place to live and offers opportunities for all members of our community to thrive. Also I advocate for compliance with the existing laws and regulations where everyone is treated fairly and respectfully.

